Original 1926 nameplate from Doncaster’s legendary Flying Scotsman sell for £64,500

An original nameplate from Doncaster’s legendary Flying Scotsman locomotive has gone under the hammer for £64,500 at auction – breaking a record for the most expensive ever sold.

The 1926 solid brass plate went under the hammer for the first time at GW Railwayana Auctions in Worcester.

Sold by the family of a collector, it went to a mystery online bidder and broke the previous record for the nameplate of the Golden Fleece which sold for £60,000 in 2004.

Built at Doncaster’s Plant Works in 1923, the locomotive is the world’s most iconic steam engine.

In 1934, it cemented its place in history by becoming the first steam locomotive to be clocked at 100 miles an hour.

Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, it has become world famous and is now back in action on the rails after a major refurbishment project and has covered around 2,500,000 miles in its long career.

Auctioneer Simon Turner said he was 'over the moon' at the sale.

He said: 'It's been an honour and a privilege to be able to sell such a prestigious nameplate.

'I am truly surprised that the world record was broken, it certainly is a lifetimes achievement after having run our auctions for over 20 years.

'I doubt this record will ever be eclipsed.'

The National Railway Museum in York bought the locomotive for £2.3million in 2004 before work got under way on its restoration two years later.