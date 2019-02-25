Opportunities to ‘give back’ to armed forces community

A caring network of volunteers within a charity that supports the Armed Forces community, has new opportunities.

Among roles to be enjoyed by volunteers who work for the North Lincolnshire division of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is a vacant one for a divisional treasurer.

This appointment, when made, will help to continue the charity’s vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area.

A spokesperson explained how the journey to ‘Civvy Street’ can be a difficult time for some veterans.

Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all suffer great change, while both they and their families are moving away from their known support networks and are trying to acclimatise to their new life.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to the local Armed Forces community and to meet new people.

A background in the Forces is not necessary, but empathy, and enthusiasm for the role is a must.

Divisional treasurers are responsible for the management of all the divisions funds and accounts.

Experience of accountancy, financial and audit processes are desirable.

Tracey Berridge, deputy director of volunteer operations at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said:

“After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel that it is our duty to make sure that they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.

“We are in urgent need of more dedicated volunteers in North Lincolnshire, so SSAFA can continue to reach more veterans and families in need of help.”

She continued: “They have sacrificed a great deal for us, and now it’s our turn to support them.

“Please get in touch with any member of our team to find out more.”

Every year, SSAFA help more than 73,000 people from the Forces family to get back on their feet; from those currently serving, to reserves, veterans and their families. Support is there at any stage in their military career.

For more information about volunteering with SSAFA visit the website ssafa.org.uk/volunteer