Regarding the possible Flying Scotsman ban because of "trainspotters". You should be aware, it's not "trainspotters" or "foamers" or "gricers" or whatever you want to call us.

It's the grannies and grand kids and families and neighbours who hear about it on social media but know nothing about railways or the rules of railways. They're causing all the problems.

The trainspotters are suffering the consequences.

Andy Fisher, (Former owner of TAG Models, Doncaster)

by email