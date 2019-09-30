Time for Doncaster council to do some forward thinking
It's good to see that Doncaster Council has secured funding and is going ahead with the UTC at Waterdale.
In the article it is mentioned that it is unusual to have on site sports facilities at such a venue. I think now is an ideal time to secure more funding to renovate St. James' Baths at Waterdale and add to those sports facilities. Im sure that being able to swim as well as use other sports facilities would be a great benefit to the students and staff at the UTC.
There is so much development going on around Waterdale now, this is an ideal time to bring the baths back to life. Surely a swimming pool would greatly benefit both the students at the UTC and the general population of Doncaster who don't want to go to The Dome or Rossington to swim.
Also perhaps the Nipper buses could be reintroduced and Waterdale included in the route. There would be much demand for the Nipper service now the UTC is going ahead plus the new library/museum complex and Cast as well.
Time for the Council to up their game and do some forward thinking.
Peter Farrant
by email