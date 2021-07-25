This is what Doncaster people think about the proposed 3 per cent pay rise for NHS workers

We asked our readers what they thought about the pay rise.

Many people are in favour of the pay rise but don’t think three per cent is enough.

Mark Jackson, said: “I'm not an NHS worker but no I don’t think three per cent is anywhere near enough for all the hard work that they have put in throughout this ordeal they deserve a damn site more.”

James Warr, said: “After the battle NHS workers have faced this last year and the man who created the restrictions and broke them still gets a bigger annual salary than any NHS worker.

“Absolute tragedy. In my opinion those that save lives should be at the top of the wage ladder.”

Michelle Ward, said: “The question is should our NHS get more than a 3 per cent pay rise?

"Yes, the three per cent pay rise is a insult especially with NI contributions going up, MP’s got 11 per cent plus expenses.

"I think we are lucky to have the NHS.”

Cameron Clark, said: “Hell no they deserve a lot more!

"If we reduced MP’s salaries it would pay the NHS.”

Julie Lindsay Brown, said: “Absolutely disgusting and disappointing give them what there worth.”

But others are wondering why there are not pay rises for all key workers.

Emma Lees, said: “Well it would be nice for care home staff and all the other essential workers out who have also worked through this pandemic but as per we get chuff all so yeah I think it’s more than fair, not saying they haven’t worked hard or done a good job, but so has everyone else who cracked on and worked through it.”

Mark Palmer, said: “Other public sector works who have worked through the pandemic aren’t getting anything!”

Ann Mossiz, said: “What about all rest off the front line workers who worked just has hard though Covid-19?”

Karen Davies, said: “Carers and support workers get nothing as per usual.

“We worked long long hours throughout this last year risking our lives too.”