This is what Doncaster people think about 'Freedom Day' and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

Some of our readers are happy that the restrictions are gone.

Len Whittington, said: “It’s time for people to use common sense.”

Leanne Harvey, said: “I’m binning the mask and enjoying my last week in Cornwall.”

This is what our readers think about 'Freedom Day.'

But the vast majority of our readers are not in favour of ‘Freedom Day.’

Jinny Taylor, said: “It’s more 'Happy Herd Immunity day'....so..

“Please be careful out there, after night clubs filled up it’s not going to be fun.”

Sue Schofield, said: “Let’s give today it’s real name - Virus Freedom Day.

“I shall be doing my utmost to avoid it.”

Linda Hardy, said :”I will still wear my mask in shops and public transport.

"It also protects you from other infections.”

David Bateman, said: “Hospitals, business and transport should be able to enforce wearing a mask, if you are silly enough not to wear one cos its "uncomfortable" more fool you, not like Covid-19 has packed its bags and gone on holiday!”

Karen Fairgrieve, said: “Carers and lots of others will still be doing the same as they don’t get a choice.

"Be sensible cos we will end up with another lockdown!”

Rebecca L Burns: said: “I don’t think is an appropriate way of announcing today, NHS staff will still be wearing masks for the foreseeable future and are still very cautious, I want people to go out and enjoy themselves just be cautious and sensible that’s all, our hospitals are busy enough at the moment.”

Aubrey Victoria Gaunt, said: “No still requesting masks to be worn in our shop and we shall still wear masks.

"Still keeping 10 person limit and hand sanitizer must be used before entry.”

Allan OJ, said: “This government have repeatedly failed in their management of the pandemic.

"Expect another spike in cases, the NHS to be overwhelmed and another lockdown.”

Tony Crossley, said: “I have a heart and lung that only works at 37% since chemotherapy.

"So will be trying to dodge people who think I have no underlying problems.”