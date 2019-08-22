Thank you to our wonderful kind firemen
On Monday, July 5, my fire alarm system was activated by a small domestic fire.
By Barbara Craythorn
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 14:22
Within minutes, a fire engine was at my door.
The firemen were kind and considerate and dealt with the problem quickly and efficient. All the time reassuring me and ensuring that I was alright.
Admittedly it was not on the same scale as the Fire of London, or indeed other domestic fires that have been publicised. Nevertheless, these wonderful men are to be commended for not only dealing with the fire but also acting with good humour and in a gentlemanly manner.
We in Doncaster are very lucky to have such men who are willing and ready to come to our rescue.
Jean Graville-King
Furnival Road, Balby