Taking a wrong turn in Doncaster landed us with a hefty fine

I feel I must write to you about the scandalous regulations that are governing the roads around Doncaster Airport. I know I am one of many people innocently stopping for a few seconds to check directions, to be landed with a hefty fine.

On April 21 my husband and I were travelling to our nephew's house in Auckley when we realised we had taken a wrong turn and were

heading to the airport.

We stopped to check our directions and set off again - 21 seconds later.

It was only as we continued that the signs appeared, warning of the traffic control systems in place.

Sadly we were not suprised to recieve the Penalty Charge Notice a short time later.

I just want to alert motorists do the dangers and risks of driving in this area - would they have charged us if my husband was having a heart attack or I had been taken ill?

It does little service to the reputation of Doncaster.

Be warned!

Ann Wilson

Rotherham