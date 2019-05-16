Organ donation is such a precious gift for all 

The law around organ donation in England is changing. From spring 2020 all adults in England will be considered to have agreed to be an organ donor when they die, unless they had recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

We want everybody in South Yorkshire to get ready for the change in the law by taking a moment to think about organ donation, making their organ donation decision and sharing that decision with family and friends.

During Dying Matters Awareness Week (May 13-19) we want to raise awareness of what’s changing from spring 2020 and the choices available to everyone.

We’re asking people to get ready for the change.

Those covered by the new law will still have a choice about whether they want to be an organ donor – you can opt in or opt out.

Your family will always be involved to ensure any recorded decision reflects your last known decision so please talk to them.

Organ donation is and will always be, a precious gift and one donor can save or transform the lives of up to nine people and help many more people if they also donate tissue.

Have you decided whether you want to be a lifesaving organ donor?

Have you told your family?

If you haven’t already, please make your choice, register it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family.

To find out more, and to register your organ donation decision, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

If you can’t find the answer to any questions you may have on the website, please call our hotline on 0300 303 2094.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation

NHS Blood and Transplant