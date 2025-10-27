Opinion: Doncaster's worst roundabout - and why it urgently needs sorting out

Anyone who’s ever driven in central Doncaster will know what a nightmare negotiating the roundabout near to the railway station can be – and it’s about time it was sorted out.

The Cleveland Street roundabout, to give it its offical name, is where Trafford Way, Cleveland Street and the A630 Balby Road all intersect, in the shadow of the tower blocks of the city’s St James Street Estate – and a stone’s throw from the city’s rail terminus.

And navigating it, to be quite frank, is an absolutely bloody nightmare, as any Doncaster driver will attest.

It is easily the worst roundabout in Doncaster for numerous reasons – and it is time City of Doncaster Council did something to sort it out.

The ongoing nightmare that is the Cleveland Street roundabout.

I’m pretty sure most motorists will be aware of the issues, without an explanation, but for those not familiar, here we go.

Drivers approaching the roundabout from past the flats will often enter the roundabout, intending to travel across towards the railway station.

So far, so good.

But more often than not, those entering won’t be able to exit, because of the backlog of traffic heading along Trafford Way towards the railway station and Frenchgate tunnels.

Those drivers then end up blocking the entrance from Balby Road – leaving drivers coming from that direction weaving between lanes and drivers already stranded on the roundabout.

Needless to say, every time you attempt to maneouvre your way around it, there’s a cacophony of car horns, shouts and clearly confused drivers, stuck in no-man’s land and wondering how to escape their dilemma.

For what’s one of Doncaster’s busiest roundabouts – and used by so many drivers heading towards the railway station and also the Frenchgate area – its an absolute nightmare.

There have been plenty of minor bumps and near misses – and the only reason there haven’t been more serious incidents is that vehicles are moving too slowly in the first place.

To add to this, unlike many of Doncaster’s other roundabouts, the Cleveland Street one is on a par with Ben Nevis in height.

There’s a surrounding brick wall, topped with a huge mound of grass – and to add to the sight problems, there’s a copse of trees too – one of which helped create a sinkhole on the road in a previous incident.

Add in the lane closure on Trafford Way for the building of a new office block and you’ve got the perfect storm for traffic chaos on a daily basis.

Earlier this month, CIty of Doncaster Council said it was seeking views from members of the public on proposals to drastically redesign several major roads leading into and inside Doncaster city centre.

Using funds provided to the authority by national government, council bosses say they are “considering making some changes that will enhance journeys for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users along a key route close to Doncaster city centre.”

The section – known as the Southern Gateway – includes the A630 Cleveland Street, A638 Trafford Way, A6182 White Rose Way and Middle Bank.

In other words, the perfect chance to sort out the ongoing mess that is the Cleveland Street roundabout.

To the unitiated in road building schemes, most seem to think that traffic lights would solve the problem perfectly and instantly.

The proposals include upgrades to traffic signals, the replacement of two subways with ground level crossings, as well as the introduction of some brand-new crossings and other dedicated facilities.

A council spokesperson said: “As we review these plans, we would welcome your feedback and questions. You can share your thoughts on this matter, by attending a drop-in session or by completing our online survey.”

It added: “This is a busy urban location close to the central rail and bus stations, residential and commercial areas and is a key corridor in the city centre.

"The nature of the location means that there are potential points of conflict between different modes of travel along the route.

"This scheme aims to address these points of conflict through a range of measures including safer crossing facilities, improved street lighting and dedicated space for all modes.”

Fortunately, the proposals include fraffic signals on Trafford Way upgraded to improve traffic flows – and for many frazzled motorists and those heading to the railway station, it can’t come soon enough.

Full details about the proposed scheme are available HERE where you can also have your say and fill in a survey about the plan.