Opinion: Being born in Britain doesn’t make you any better than someone who comes here later in life

Seeing how much hate there is in ‘Great’ Britain right now is heartbreaking.

This is an opinion article written by Lisa Fouweather

The fear that asylum seekers must be feeling.

They have travelled so far to get here, risking their lives to cross the English Channel, only to arrive at their place of supposed safety and feel that their lives are just as much at risk as they were before.

I wrote an article which my local newspaper, the Doncaster Free Press, published recently, and I was shocked to read the comments.

More than shocked, in fact, I was scared.

Who knew that promoting love could cause so much hate?

Ultranationalism (noun): ‘An extreme, fervent, and often aggressive form of nationalism that advocates for the absolute dominance of one’s own nation above all others, often promoting a sense of national superiority, and may involve calls for aggressive foreign policy and the subjugation of other groups or nations.’

Sound familiar?

Ultranationalism was the cornerstone of Nazi ideology.

The parallels that 2025 shares with 1933 Germany are stark.

The flag raising. The nationalism disguised as patriotism. I’m terrified to think where this is heading, especially with a Reform council in power in much of the UK.

Even the Government that we have now, which was once left-wing, Labour, are heightening tensions as they seem unable, or more so, unwilling, to pour water over the flame.

It’s all a game of party politics. As Reform UK becomes ever more powerful, Labour needs to win back some of its voters.

The way to do that? Be a diluted version of Reform.

Did I mention that I am scared?

We all know that an attack on one is an attack on everyone.

Referring back to 1930s, Germany, it wasn’t just Jewish people that were targeted, but anyone ‘other.’

Black people, German civilians (non-Jewish) accused of disobedience, resistance, or ‘partisan activity’; gay men, bisexual men, and other men accused of homosexuality, Jehovah’s Witnesses; people with disabilities; Poles; political opponents and dissenters; Roma and other people derogatorily labelled as “Gypsies”; social outsiders derogatorily labelled as “asocials” or “professional criminals”; and Soviet prisoners of war.

The people commenting on my article weren’t just commenting on the subject matter in question (asylum seekers), but also on my sexuality (which they had assumed based on one photo of me).

‘You are not just gay; you are a disease and mentally ill. LGBTQ should be abolished.’

This is how it always starts.

It always starts with one marginalised group.

Then, it was Jewish people.

Now, it is migrants.

Someone who commented on my article to express their gratitude, some welcome hope amid a field of hate, agreed to be interviewed.

I hope that their words make people realise that migrants are not some ‘alien’ species; they are human, just like us.

‘T’s’ story points to the very real presence of xenophobia in Britain today.

As they pointed out, with only a very slight accent and no distinguishing features that scream ‘other’, they are one of the ‘good’ migrants in the eyes of the public.

Therefore, when even they have been subject to discrimination on the basis of being an immigrant, sadly, we can see just how ingrained xenophobia really is.

The fact is, though, that being born in Britain doesn’t make you any better of a person than someone who was born elsewhere and moves to Britain later in life.

Human is human, and we all bleed the same.