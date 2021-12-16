Readers' Letter: Turning a blind eye

I am a Hatfield town councillor and I have repeatedly requested anti fly-tipping measures in the Hatfield area, including a horse gate to be fitted to Cuckoo Lane which is a fly-tipping hot spot, one of many in Hatfield.

I have received no support from the predominately Labour controlled councillors, two of whom are also DMBC ward councillors, so it’s no good DMBC shouting they are doing all they can to combat fly-tipping when their own Labour councillors turn a blind eye at local level.