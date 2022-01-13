Readers' Letter: Review is in order over recyclable plastics

I am no green zealot but I like to do my small bit in regard to recycling. So, it is somewhat disheartening that you can put in only plastic bottles and not any type of recyclable plastic like yoghurt pots for example in the blue bin. I know that councils have had savage cuts from central government these past years, and that when procurement tenders go out mostly the lowest price gets the job. I realise Doncaster is tied in to its present waste collection supplier till 2025 but it is not a good look for the council to talk a good green game when its rate payers are throwing away plastics that could be recycled into the black bin. I am not in the business of criticising the council never the less maybe a review in regard to this might be in order.