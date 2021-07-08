Readers' letter: 'I was appalled at the state of Doncaster town centre'

Miners statue on Printing Office Street, Doncaster

I went into town last Thursday and I was appalled at the state of everything. Whoever gave permission for the changes made should be charged with unnecessary destruction.

In my opinion, whoever gave permission to erect the so-called monument to the mining industry should hang their heads in shame. It is an insult to miners of South Yorkshire.

I thought I was in a James Bond film with the voodoo men. It is enough to give children nightmares and I do hope someone has removed the plastic flowers!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I read that Doncaster has been given more money from the Government to make improvements.

Only Doncaster would close St James baths at a time when obesity is at its height and build a cinema where people just sit and probably eat popcorn and ice cream.

Enough of my ranting but I just had to say it.

People responsible for spoiling a lovely town should listen to what the residents want.

Joan Slater