Readers' letter: 'I was appalled at the state of Doncaster town centre'
When I moved to Doncaster in 1967, it was a great town. Nice shops, wonderful market, fairly decent night life and excellent restaurants.
I went into town last Thursday and I was appalled at the state of everything. Whoever gave permission for the changes made should be charged with unnecessary destruction.
In my opinion, whoever gave permission to erect the so-called monument to the mining industry should hang their heads in shame. It is an insult to miners of South Yorkshire.
I thought I was in a James Bond film with the voodoo men. It is enough to give children nightmares and I do hope someone has removed the plastic flowers!
I read that Doncaster has been given more money from the Government to make improvements.
Only Doncaster would close St James baths at a time when obesity is at its height and build a cinema where people just sit and probably eat popcorn and ice cream.
Enough of my ranting but I just had to say it.
People responsible for spoiling a lovely town should listen to what the residents want.
Joan Slater
Doncaster