Readers Letter: Doncaster schools can register to raise funds for NSPCC

Still time for schools in Doncaster to take part in NSPCC Maths fun fundraising day

On February 4, schools across the UK will come together for a day filled with fun educational maths activities, as part of the NSPCC’s Number Day.Number Day is an annual event that sees teachers and pupils raise vital funds for the NSPCC so it can continue its important work protecting children from abuse and supporting them with any issues they may face.

It is free for any school to sign up and there’s still time for schools across Yorkshire and the Humber to get involved!

Once a school has registered, the NSPCC will send it everything it needs to make its Number Day a success.

This will include resources that can be used in the classroom, including games and activities such as Buddy’s Key Challenge.

This features the NSPCC mascot Buddy the speech bubble, which pupils may recognise from the charity’s Speak Out. Stay Safe assembly. For this challenge, pupils complete maths puzzles to create a key which can unlock a door so Buddy can visit their school.

Schools will also be sent tips and ideas on how to fundraise, resources to help promote Number Day and teachers will have access to a wide range of games and tasks. This includes information on keeping children safe from harm and supporting their school’s safeguarding, as well online safety quizzes that can be used with pupils of all ages.

After the challenges of the past 18 months and the disruption that children have faced, we hope that Number Day will be a day of fun that children look forward to. I’d encourage any school that hasn’t already signed up to visit the NSPCC website and get involved.

The fallout of the pandemic has been huge for children and young people and by fundraising for the NSPCC through Number Day, schools will help our staff continue to be here for those facing abuse, neglect or struggling with their mental health.

I’d also like to thank all our partners that have helped with the resources for Number Day this year including Maths Circle, Man Group, Oxford University Press and Maths on Toast.

To sign up to take part in Number Day, all you need to do is visit the NSPCC’s website and search for Number Day and fill in your school’s details using the registration form.

Debra Radford