Letters: The real issues confronting NHS users in Doncaster are being glossed over by a promise of a shiny new hospital

Difference of opinion

I enjoyed reading the letter by Jill O’Mahoney as she traversed through one part of Doncaster on a Friday lunchtime. Her observation was Doncaster was losing its soul compared to the bygone days when her mother walked around the centre. I have to say in my humble opinion it is not the opinion I would come to, how so? I agree that the high streets around the country are all suffering in these hard economic times and Doncaster is no exception.

However Doncaster the biggest Metropolitan district in England is more than it’s city centre. It has green spaces galore around the metro area, the city is surrounded by about 60 towns and villages. Beautiful towns like Tickhill and Bawtry, villages like Fishlake and Kirk Bramwith and so on. Doncaster does have areas of deprivation of course what city doesn't. In the final analysis it is the people of Doncaster who are the soul of the city, yes you will get the bad apples in any society, however in my experience the majority of the community of Doncaster are hard working, friendly and helpful souls, long may it remain so.

DRI: The real issues confronting NHS users in Doncaster are being glossed over by a promise of a shiny new hospital

Patrick Doyle

Branton

Get NHS back on its feet

Before we think about a new hospital let’s get our NHS back on its feet.

Over the Christmas period I had to take my two-year-old grandson to DRI. We arrived at about 10 o’clock in the evening. As we walked into a packed A&E a nurse came out to tell the crowd that there was a waiting time of seven hours with only one doctor on duty.

After an initial diagnosis we were directed to the Urgent Treatment Centre. The scene that confronted us was shocking. All the seats were taken. Women were sitting on the floor cradling children, many of whom were crying.

Our NHS is clearly broken. It is failing to meet basic health care requirements. And yet, on the walls of the crowded corridors are posters telling us how well the Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Trust is doing.

I had our experience in mind when I read your report on MP Nick Fletcher’s Facebook post, telling us how he had an “Excellent meeting with DRI’s CEO, Richard Parker” about the prospects of a new hospital for Doncaster, “that isn’t going to happen overnight”. The real issues confronting NHS users in Doncaster are being glossed over by a promise of a shiny new hospital.

There are things that do need to happen overnight, and that should happen overnight. What should happen overnight is to recruit more doctors and nurses so that patients are not sitting in A&E overnight. That’s why, unlike Nick Fletcher, I heartily congratulate all our public sector workers who are striking for decent pay. That will help to retain and recruit the staff we need. If there is a billion pounds to spend on healthcare in Doncaster, as Nick Fletcher says, then let the frontline healthcare providers allocate it to meet our needs.

John Westmoreland, Doncaster People’s Assembly

Important date

Doncaster is in the final six of the 42 towns and cities who applied to be the new home of the Great British Railways Headquarters. I have written to the Railways Minister asking him to announce the decision on February 24.

That day is a very important date. It’s the 100th birthday of the Flying Scotsman built in Doncaster itself. My own father worked on it one time many years later. Having worked on this bid and promoted it in Parliament I would like to thank all those who put the bid together for their hard work. To be in the final 6 is a great achievement in itself. Let’s hope we can do even better.

MP Nick Fletcher

