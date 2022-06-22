sdsdsd
On reading in the Free Press of June 2nd about Nick Fletcher and his idea that there should be a rail link to Doncaster Airport, I was rather surprised.
If he had asked anyone who had lived here for any length of time he would know that there is, or was, a rail link to the airport in the "olden days"; at least within living memory.
Finningley was an important RAF base and there was, and I believe, still is, a branch line which used to be used to take the bombs to the Vulcans. Unless "they" have built houses or more empty warehouses along the line I fail to understand how it will cost millions of pounds to reinstate it.
It beats me why another "they" didn't consider it in the original plans for a civil Airport.
Janet McCulloch
Warmsworth