Help needed to identify use of small brick wall on Doncaster's Town Fields

I wonder if any of your readers can identify the small brick wall on the Town Fields (see pic).

By Barbara Craythorn
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:57 pm
Small brick wall on Town Fields - what is its use?

I walk past it frequently on walks with my friends on the Town Fields and often wonder what it is used for. It just seems a strange place to build a brick wall. I’m intrigued to know what it’s used for or what it was used for in the past.

Any ideas anybody?

D Aldred

Bessacarr

If any of our readers can help identify the wall, please email us at [email protected]

