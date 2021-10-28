Help needed to identify use of small brick wall on Doncaster's Town Fields
I wonder if any of your readers can identify the small brick wall on the Town Fields (see pic).
I walk past it frequently on walks with my friends on the Town Fields and often wonder what it is used for. It just seems a strange place to build a brick wall. I’m intrigued to know what it’s used for or what it was used for in the past.
Any ideas anybody?
D Aldred
Bessacarr
If any of our readers can help identify the wall, please email us at [email protected]
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.