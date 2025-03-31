FOI data: Doncaster sees huge increase in bin replacements and recycling refusals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed a sharp rise in wheelie bin replacements in Doncaster, alongside a significant increase in contaminated recycling bins being refused collection because of cross-contamination or non-recycle items being placed in them.

The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Skips and Bins, show that total bin replacements in Doncaster increased by 28% in 2024, rising from 10,182 in 2023 to 13,533. Early data from 2025 indicates 2,288 bin replacements in the first two months alone. May 2024 saw the highest monthly total, with 1,653 bins replaced, while December 2024 had the lowest, with 770. While bin replacements increased across all months from 2023 to 2024, 2025 data suggests a slight 6% decrease in replacements for January and February compared to the same period in 2024.

The data also reveals a dramatic increase in recycling bins not being collected due to cross-contamination. In 2023, 4,118 bins were refused collection, compared to 65,511 in 2024, representing a 176% increase. The highest number of refusals was recorded in June 2024, with 10332 bins not collected, while the lowest was in July 2023, with 142 bins refused. Every month in 2024 saw a significant rise compared to the previous year, with June 2024 experiencing the largest percentage increase of 192% compared to June 2023.

Scott Hawthorne, Founding Director of Skips and Bins, commented: “Even if a small amount of the wrong material ends up in your recycling bin, it can contaminate the entire truckload, meaning tonnes of perfectly good recyclables end up going straight to landfill. Not only this, but you can also be fined up to £200 for placing non-recyclable items in recycling bins.

"The best way to prevent this is to stay up to date with your local recycling rules. Councils may have different regulations, so always check their website for guidance. Rinsing out food containers before recycling is also essential, as food residue is a major contaminant. Recycling symbols provide helpful information on disposal, so always pay attention to them. If in doubt, it’s better to place an item in the general waste bin rather than risk contaminating an entire batch.”