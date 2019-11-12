Don't put yourself at risk out of curiosity over floods warning: police column

It is truly devastating to see the numbers of resident in the area who have lost many or all of their personal possessions. My team have been and will continue to work with all emergency services and partner agencies to assist where we can and once the waters subside, we will assist our partners in bringing normality back to the areas most affected.

The community coming together to help in a variety of ways those that are displaced from their homes or captive within them is truly heart-warming and typifies the way disasters and adversity brings together so much of what is good in the area.

I would advise that if possible people avoid flooded roads or villages and heed warnings being provided by the Environmental Agency, Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire Fire Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police on road closures and flood warnings, and avoid putting themselves in danger just to fulfil a sense of curiosity. Do not attempt to drive or wade through flooded areas or put yourself at risk, roads are closed for a reason.

Police at a road block between Kirk Bramwith and South Bramwith over a dangerous section of the River Don during the floods this week

As well as providing assistance to the response to the floods, my team have been busy over the last month with the Mischief and Bonfire period. The team attended to support as many community events as they could and on the whole the residents of the East behaved exemplary over the #DarkNights period. I hope you liked our efforts at pumpkin carving!

The team attended all of the local Remembrance Day parades and it was great to see so many come out to mark the 100-year anniversary of the first Armistice Day to pay their respects and to remember those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice to guarantee our freedom.

With regard to specific issues relevant to local communities in the North East of Doncaster, I have provided some details below about crime and incidents, which have occurred between 1st and 31st October 2019.

Overall the East has seen a reduction in offences of burglary this month compared to last month.

In Thorne, the number of burglaries reported has remained low with two attempted and two actual residential burglaries being recorded over this period. Though burglaries are low in Thorne, this is an issue we are working hard to reduce, as there continues to be a number of such crimes across our area and further afield, where the house has been targeted. If you have any information regarding burglaries in the area please report via normal routes - 101, online or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Complaints of thefts from cars has increased slightly from just one last month, to three this month.

Last month we had 16 break-ins recorded in Askern and Norton, of which 11 were people’s homes. This has reduced to 11 reports of which 7 are of homes, the rest sheds/garages.

There were seven break-ins in Armthorpe, with four of those homes this month which again sees a slight reduction. The number of break-ins in six in Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall (four homes)

In Stainforth and Barnby Dun, we have seen a reduction in the number of burglaries reported with three attempted and six actual residential burglaries being recorded over this period this is half the number that were recorded last month. I do not want complacency to set in, we will continue our patrols, and I urge residents to remain vigilant especially as the dark nights are upon us earlier.

Hatfield has seen a reduction in the number of burglaries. with eight actual and three attempted burglaries – half of the number we saw last month. This may be as a result of our targeted patrols and recent arrests of a male and a female that resulted in both being charged with a number of offences. If you have any information regarding burglaries please report via normal routes - 101, online or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Due to public concerns, speeding operations have been conducted throughout the area, though the majority observe the speed limits I need to reinforce the message for all drivers to watch their speed. Everyone should observe the speed limit and we will continue to monitor the situation. Where we identify roads of concern we will deal with it through the South Yorkshire Police Road Safety Camera Partnership and in conjunction with our internal and external partners.

Finally, our next Community Engagement meeting is at the Welfare Centre, Church Street, Thorne, DN8 5BE starting at 7.15pm on Thursday November 28. If you are unable to get to it, you can raise any questions or issues with me via our Facebook event due to be held on the same day from 5.30pm. I am also finalising the next Community Engagement Meeting in Armthorpe and will publish this in the coming days.

Just look us up at Doncaster East NHP. You can find out more about the police activity occurring in the East of Doncaster by signing up to SYP Alerts. Just register via our website (www.southyorks.police.uk) the site will give you further details about the Alert system or ask one of the team if you see them around. Alternatively, you could just follow us at Doncaster East NHP or find information on our website page.