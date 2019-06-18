Doncaster's Macmillan Cancer support is on hand when you need it most
Amy Hebdon is the fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support in Doncaster. Each month she updates readers on the latest stories and developments by supporters across the town.
Last month we marked Dying Matters Week, this awareness week is used as an opportunity to get people talking openly about issues of dying, death and bereavement.
Many people find that when a person passes away they didn’t know the deceased’s wishes, families can experience emotional, financial or practical issues as a result.
I know it’s not an easy thing to talk about. Death is sad and hard on the people left behind, but talking about it now can stop it being harder than it should be.
We have staff at The Macmillan Living Well Service who understand this and have been offering local people affected by cancer a warm welcome for 14 years.
The Macmillan Living Well Service offers a breadth of support from healthcare needs, emotional issues, support with money worries and end of life care support.
Although the service is based at St Johns Information and Support Centre most of the work of the Macmillan team is based in the community, including a new Macmillan support service based at Doncaster Hospital.
Jo O’Marr is the Macmillan Living Well Cancer Information and Support Service Lead and manages the service. I asked Jo about how this unique role helps local people;
“We support people with every aspect of living with cancer, no two people are the same and we’re able to give people a personalised level of care.
“Most importantly, we can offer time, in a place that suits the person within their community”.
I’ve visited the new service at Doncaster Hospital, it was great to see an area which provides a friendly, private environment for patients, carers and family members affected by cancer. A place they can access information and support, from managing symptoms to advice on benefits and bereavement issues. Staff at the Macmillan service can provide expert help and there are a wide-range of Macmillan booklets to take away. The service is open on weekdays between 9am and 4.00pm.
This information service is fully funded by Macmillan, we can’t do it without you. If you’d like to do any fundraising or volunteering, please call Amy on 07710 307050 or email doncaster@macmillan.org.uk