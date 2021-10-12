Doncaster women pass down their heartfelt advice to young ladies on International Day of the Girl

We asked our readers to share a message of encouragement to young girls yesterday on the International Day of the Girl (Monday, October 11).

The responses we got were heartwarming and we wanted to share them with you.

Readers shared sage life advice and messages of self love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster women share their live advice to girls.

Jo Ann Dingle, said: “To each and everyone of you, you are loved, you are awesome, you are strong.

"Love yourself and the rest is easy. “You have got this.”

Poppy Winstanley, said: “You’re doing great, no matter how much people try to put you down just keep your head up high.

"Remember you’d rather be the one who’s talked about than the miserable one doing the talking.”

Sabrina Moore, said: “Never look down on someone - we all have same heart maybe broken but that smile could make someones day.”

Aimee Billups, said: “Someone will always have nicer hair than you, a cleaner house or a happier relationship, but you have to focus on YOU.

"You are the one in control, you are the only one who can make your life better, you are the only one who really knows how to be happy. “Be the kinder person, be happy with what you have, somebody somewhere is struggling much more than you, appreciate the now.”

Brear Ylagan Jean, said: “To the younger generations.

"Respect your elders because good manners and right conduct can bring you great things in life.”

Mylene Bensley, said: “Know that education is a door but wisdom is a birth right.

“Know that expectations of society and culture are expectations that have brought us here, be different be angelic be the start of something new.

“Mother earth was not called mother for nothing.

“Be wise now the next generations are depending on you.”

Paula Feeney, said: “Love life- it’s for living.”

Kaya Sables, said: “Be nice, be honest, love yourself first, and keep smiling.”

Thankyou to everyone who shared a message of encouragement or words of wisdom – be sure to share this with the young girls in your life.