Doncaster people react to the rumoured Downing Street Christmas party that took place during a lockdown

Many of our readers are outraged that a festive party went ahead.

Mick Taylor, said: “The elite passing on orders of lockdown stay at home then doing as they like! Typical.”

Iain Crow, said: “People were not allowed to see their dying loved ones in care homes and hospitals, and they were telling people not to have parties.“But the very people telling us this were having the time of their lives in Downing Street. "

This is what Doncaster people think about the possible Christmas party.

Marie Bidwell, said: “Makes me sick!

"And no one will listen to a word they say anymore, no one will follow rules anymore. Absolute Joke!”

Sue Crompton, said: “It's disgusting they should hold their heads in shame – people were kept away from family and visiting their family in hospital and funerals.”

Babs Main, said: “Makes me think how the Queen sat alone at her Husbands funeral .. and they were laughing and joking during a rehearsal for the Covid bulletin about the party – it’s like they were laughing at everyone who are abiding by the rules .. disgusting ‘role models’.”

Jane Maxfield, said: “It’s not just the party, it’s the fact they were laughing about it! They are an utter disgrace!”

Some readers wrote that they think the rule breakers should be punished.

Gwen Kelly, said: “They should all be fined for breaching Tier Three rules.”

Joanne Marie Taylor-Beckett, said: “Every single one that attended that party should be sacked non of us were able to attend loved ones funerals yet they can party its made my blood boil.”

Dan Hall, said: “He should resign and all should be ashamed its ridiculous and they need sacking.”

Elaine Light, said: “Watching Boris avoiding answering the question about the party is a bit like watching a toddler denying eating chocolate when it's all over his face.”Those staff should be sacked, they broke the rules.”

Ali Satchwell, said: “Everyone needs sacking and fined how the hell can we listen to this government when they’re breaking rules and getting away with it?”

Beverley Rogan, said: “Get him out of there TODAY.”

People are concerned that if not even the government will follow the rules then there is little hope for the general public.

Kerry Merritt, said: “They've shot themselves in the foot because no one will ever follow anymore lockdown rules or restrictions because they've done as they pleased, what a joke, we're all fed up with it all now.”

Angela Austwick, said: “My heart goes out to anyone who wasn’t with their loved ones to say goodbye at that particular time, as they were following the rules set by the very people who were breaking them.

"Any further restrictions imposed on this country, the public won’t support in the same way.

"It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Karen Webster, said: “No honesty,no morals,no integrity, no class.

"Do they think we'll do anything they say in future? No chance.”