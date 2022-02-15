Pride, rugby, and music are among the line up of events in Doncaster this year

If the last two years have taught us anything, it has been to enjoy opportunities that are available to us and to spend as much quality time with our friends and family as possible. 2022 promises to be a bumper year of quality events running alongside a growing list of new and exciting attractions.

Whether you are a resident or welcoming visitors to Doncaster looking for arts and culture, music, sport or heritage there is something in abundance for all.

Comedy events hit the headlines in the early part of the year with Katherine Ryan, Chris Ramsey, Hayley Ellis, Jason Manford and Al Murray all taking to the stage at Cast, Doncaster Little Theatre and The Dome respectively.

Rugby union comes to Doncaster this year

Castle Park once again plays host to international rugby union fixtures, this time England V Wales under 20s on February 25 – an excellent chance to see the players of tomorrow. Whilst talking rugby, we had to include an update on the Rugby League World Cup which was re-scheduled from 2021 and will now take place this autumn. Doncaster will host three of the fixtures France V Greece, Samoa V Greece and PNG V Wales all to be played at the Eco-Power Stadium during October and tickets are on sale now via www.rlwc2021.com/tickets/buy-tickets. Don’t miss out on the experience of a World Cup being hosted in our very own town.

The music line up this year is also incredible, from The Killers, Shed Seven, Kaiser Chiefs, Paloma Faith, McFly, Russell Watson, Steps – has there ever been this level of entertainment in one single year? These acts are just some of the big names heading to Doncaster Racecourse, Yorkshire Wildlife Park and the Eco-Power during the summer.

Some of our firm favourites also return this year in the form of Doncaster Pride, to be held for the first time at Elmfield Park and Armed Forces Day on June 25. Earlier that month we will have been treated to an additional bank holiday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and more information will follow on the many events, activities and celebrations that will feature throughout the borough.

We hope you’ve enjoyed an overview of some of the fantastic events taking place this year and will head to www.visitdoncaster.com for even more ideas. Keep up to date on social media following @visitdoncaster and get involved using #Newfor2022DN. Also, don’t forget the Tourist Information Centre on the corner of High Street and Priory Place open Monday to Saturday 10 – 3.30pm.