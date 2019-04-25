Cast theatre is such a great asset to Doncaster

My wife and I have just enjoyed our twelfth show at Doncaster Cast in as many months and have thoroughly enjoyed each one.

We have watched outstanding dance, music and drama performances in both the Main Space and the Second Space.

Last week we were amazed at how good The Illegal Eagles were - and yes - they were as good as the originals! The sound and lighting were amazing.

What contributes to the experience is the helpfulness and enthusiasm of all the staff who are so friendly and manage the whole event in an efficient but easy going manner. Cast is a wonderful asset to our town and we should treasure it.

Dave and Kim Binnington

by email