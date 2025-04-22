A new deal for Doncaster libraries?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A real issue for the mayoral debate

As Doncaster goes to the polls to elect a new mayor, one of Labour's worst, destructive policies needs reversing yet none of the candidates mention it.

Yes, I am talking about Doncaster library service. In 2008, Doncaster had twenty five libraries run with council library staff on hand to educate and boost literacy.

They were well used. Fast forward to 2025 and we only have four staffed libraries for the entire city.

Conisborough Branch Library

Of the areas which no longer has a staffed library, Balby has the child poverty rates in Doncaster and 54 of its pupils do not achieve the expected standard in Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and maths.

21.2% of people in Conisborough experience income deprivation, significantly higher than England as a whole at 12.9%. 43% of kids in the area didn't achieve the expected standard in reading at Key Stage 2.

There are examples like these in each ward lacking a library with staff.

There you have your case for investment in branch library staff.

What Doncaster now needs is a mayoral candidate who has the backbone, foresight and integrity to do something about making an issue of this, and to make the case for investment in the city's libraries for the good of everyone.