Open air cinema plan for Doncaster

Doncaster is set to have an open air cinema set up in the town centre during the Tour de Yorkshire.

A screen will be put up in Doncaster market place during the evenings of each day of the tour, it has been confirmed by events organisers.

Harry Tanfield wins the Tour de Yorkshire, Stage 1, in Doncaster after being in the breakaway all day and becomes the first Yorkshireman and 1st Brit to win a stage of the TdY.'Beverley to Doncaster. Finish in Doncaster.'3 May 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Destination Marketing and Major Events officer Jenny Dewsnap confirmed the cinema plan, which will see screens installed as soon as the race has left the borough on Friday May 3, remaining there until May 6.

Doncaster is hosting the start of the race on Thursday May 2, which will see a podium built in the market square. The race will head out of Doncaster via Scot Lane, Hallgate, East Laith Gate, Market Road and over the St George Bridge before heading out through Bentley and Askern before leaving borough.

Ms Dewsnap said: “After the start, cycling enthusiasts will want to follow the race or go to the finish.

“We are looking to set up a big screen in the market place once they have taken the official equipment out. Once they have taken the rig down, we’re putting up a big screen, and deckchairs, and we will be showing cycling during the race, and then we’ll be putting the films on each evening.

“We’ve been thinking about films involving bikes or set in Yorkshire, but the decision on which films has not been made yet.”

The cinema will be free.

Meanwhile, the Free Press is looking to give a community hero a chance in a lifetime prize at the heart of the race.

We are looking to give away the chance to ride in a Tour de Yorkshire race car and follow the stage from start to finish, following the riders along the route.

We’re inviting residents to nominate an unsung community hero, for example, a volunteer who has supported local groups over the years, someone who has coached sport or a local person who has gone the extra mile to help others and deserves an amazing experience to remember.

Email your nominations, telling us in less than 300 words why they should win, along with your name and contact details to david.kessen@jpimedia.co.uk. Write in the subject box “Tour de Yorkshire competition”. Closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday March 1 2019. Winners must be available on Thursday May 2 2019. Normal terms and conditions apply and are available on the website.