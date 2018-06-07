Online art auction to raise funds to refurbish Sheffield building

Yorkshire Artspace has launched its first online art auction to raise funds to refurbish their Exchange Place Studios in Sheffield, having just bought the building on a long lease.

Yorkshire Artspace is a registered charity offering affordable workspace to Sheffield artists and makers and Exchange Place Studios provides 85 studio spaces to painters, printers, jewellers, woodworkers, potters and weavers, the pioneers of the creative resurgence of the historic Castlegate area of Sheffield.

Artists and makers who have studios in the building have donated work for the online art auction to raise funds for the capital project. As well as enjoying the security of a long lease, the artists are looking forward to new windows and a cleaned facade, and better public access to refurbished exhibition spaces.

There is something for everyone in the auction with reserve prices starting from just £10.

An exhibition of the art work will be open to view at Exchange Place Studios until June 14, Monday-Friday 10-4pm.

The purchase of a long lease on the building, and the refurbishment, has been made possible with funding from Arts Council England’s small capital fund and support from Sheffield City Council.

Kate Dore, Director of Yorkshire Artspace said: “Our artists are delighted that we now have a permanent home in Castlegate, one of the most exctingly resurgent parts of the city. They have been really generous in donating some of their best artwork for the auction that will help us reach our fundraising target for the refurbishment of the two galleries creating a fitting space in which to show their work.”

Visit http://artspace.org.uk/articles/get-some-art-in-your-home-with-our-fundraising-art-auction/