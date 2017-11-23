One of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 102

One of Doncaster's oldest people has died at the age of 102.

Evelyn Whalley, a great great grandma who helped win World War Two by working in a munitions factory in Doncaster, died earlier this month.

Mrs Whalley, a resident atThe Beeches Care Home in Armthorpe, died on November 3 with her family beside her.

Earlier this year, she celebrated her 102nd birthday with a party, entertainers, a cake, lots of presents and cards and a visit from the civic mayor.

The daughter of a miner, Mrs Whalley's family moved to Armthorpe to work at Markham Main Colliery as work dried up in Rotherham.

During the war, Evelyn became a small bullet ammunitions inspector at the ammunitions factory in Wheatley, and used to cycle there and back, no matter what the weather was.

After the war, Evelyn went back to being a housekeeper for a couple who opened the first cinema in Doncaster.

She also worked for several doctors and a couple of teachers as their housekeeper as well.

Evelyn and her late husband John had two children, June and Linda and she also leaves three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral will take place at 11.40am on November 29 at Rose Hill Crematorium.