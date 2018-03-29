One of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 101

One of Doncaster's oldest residents has died at the age of 101.

Florrie Allison, who was from Bentley, died last month.

Mrs Allison, who lived at Warneford House, was treated to a visit by pupils from Adwick Primary School at Woodlands last year on her 100th birthday.

They visited with armfuls of cake, flowers and cards to help her celebrate her big day.

Widowed in 2009, she and late husband George shared their 75th wedding anniversary in 2007.

The couple married on Christmas Day and went on to have two sons and six grandchildren. Mrs Allison died on February 21.

An obituary described her as the loving mother of Gordon and Brian and mother in law of June and Pam and also a loving grandma and great grandma.

The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on April 9 at 12.20pm.