One lane closed on motorway at Thorne after a vehicle left the carriageway
One lane is closed on the M180 motorway at Thorne after a vehicle left the carriageway this afternoon.
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageaway between junctions one and two.
A National Highways spokesman said: “This is an accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway.”
The scene is expected to clear between 2.15-2.30pm when normal traffic conditions should return.
