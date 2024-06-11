One lane closed on motorway at Thorne after a vehicle left the carriageway

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Jun 2024, 13:03 BST
One lane is closed on the M180 motorway at Thorne after a vehicle left the carriageway this afternoon.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageaway between junctions one and two.

A National Highways spokesman said: “This is an accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway.”

The scene is expected to clear between 2.15-2.30pm when normal traffic conditions should return.

