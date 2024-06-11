Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One lane is closed on the M180 motorway at Thorne after a vehicle left the carriageway this afternoon.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageaway between junctions one and two.

A National Highways spokesman said: “This is an accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway.”

