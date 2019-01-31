Residents have objected to plans to build KFC and Taco Bell fast-food outlets in Thorne.

QFM Group have identified two sites for the drive-thru restaurants on Capitol Park off Omega Boulevard.

The outlets are expected to create dozens of jobs but some residents in Thorne have written to Doncaster Council’s planning department raising concerns around an increase in poor air quality, anti-social behaviour and the effects on the town centre.

If approved, the chains will join McDonald’s, Aldi and B&M Bargains and Marston’s King Chamber pub.

The application is expected to discussed at Doncaster Council’s planning committee later this year.

Thorne resident Julia Thompson said: “Further development such as this will add to the problem of poor air quality here with consequences for local residents health.

“The smell of cooking fat from McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant is prevalent and unpleasant. The take away food litter on surrounding roads which is dispensed regularly from cars is unacceptable, unsightly and costly to remove.

“No more takeaway food outlets should be allowed here.”

An objection signed off by a Mrs G Mason added: "Developing further in this area it is taking away what little businesses are left in Thorne town centre.

"The general public are travelling to Aldi, B&M and McDonald's but have little or no reason to visit the town centre which is becoming more and more uninviting as a shopping centre by the day.

"The dismal appearance and the amount of empty shops along the high Street is not good for trade."

Derek Peck, who also objected to the plan said: “More lorries, more noise, more pollution, more teenagers causing a nuisance to local residents. Enough is enough on this site.”