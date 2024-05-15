Numerous police cars at scene of incident on major Doncaster road this afternoon
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Numerous police cars have been reported at the scene of an incident on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.
Three patrol cars – which were all on blue lights – were called to Sandringham Road in Intake earlier this afternoon, an eyewitness has reported.
The trio of cars were reported at the scene near to the junction with Lakeen Road at around 2.40pm, with numerous officers in attendance.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this afternoon’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.