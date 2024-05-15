Numerous police cars at scene of incident on major Doncaster road this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Numerous police cars have been reported at the scene of an incident on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Three patrol cars – which were all on blue lights – were called to Sandringham Road in Intake earlier this afternoon, an eyewitness has reported.

The trio of cars were reported at the scene near to the junction with Lakeen Road at around 2.40pm, with numerous officers in attendance.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this afternoon’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.