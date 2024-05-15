Numerous police cars at scene of incident on major Doncaster road this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Numerous police cars have been reported at the scene of an incident on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Three patrol cars – which were all on blue lights – were called to Sandringham Road in Intake earlier this afternoon, an eyewitness has reported.

The trio of cars were reported at the scene near to the junction with Lakeen Road at around 2.40pm, with numerous officers in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...