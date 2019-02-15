A number of people have appeared in court to be sentenced for a range of offences over rats, litter, misuse of disabled blue badges and noise complaints.

Doncaster Council brought seven successful convictions against a number of residents who appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on one day.

The cases were heard on Wednesday, January 16 and were given to the Doncaster Free Press on Thursday (February 14).

Answering a case for misuse of blue disabled parking badges, Michael Kolibski, of Ashton Drive, Kirk Sandall, was fined £395 and was ordered to pay costs of £250 along with a £39 victim surcharge.

For the same offence, Anne Kettlewell, of Holyrood Road, Intake, was fined £300 and was ordered to pay costs of £200 along with a £30 victim surcharge.

Lee Saunders of Don Street, Wheatley, was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £609 along with a £30 victim surcharge for dropping a cigarette butt.

Three residents were sentenced following conviction under the Breach of Prevention of Damage by Pests Act, which is commonly used to prosecute people over rats in gardens.

Lorraine Newton, of King Edwards Road, Balby, was fined £440, ordered to pay £855 in costs and a victim surcharge of £44.

Sandra Pendlebury and Faron Alexander Firth, both of Princes Crescent, Edlington, were both fined £440 and ordered to £392 in costs along with a £44 victim surcharge each.

Stuart Thorne, of Haldynby Gardens, Armthorpe, was sentenced over a Breach of an Abatement Notice, more commonly used for noise nuisance.

He was fined £220, with costs £609 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Coun Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for communities, the voluntary sector and the environment, said: “As you can see by the range of prosecutions, the council takes its enforcement role very seriously. This will continue in the future.

“We want people to take pride in where they live and do the right things to ensure everyone can enjoy our great borough.”