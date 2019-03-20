‘Not welcome in Doncaster:” Nigel Farage blasted as pro-Brexit march heads to town

A protest group has said Nigel Farage is not welcome in Doncaster as his pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave march prepares to hit the town tomorrow.

The former UKIP leader’s 270-mile, two week long protest is due to arrive in Doncaster on Thursday and Friday – although it is not thought he will be involved in the march as it heads into town.

Nigel Farage's Leave Means :Leave march is coming to Doncaster.

But campaign group DN4ALL has called for Mr Farage’s march to stay away from Doncaster, calling him a “Trump wannabe’ who ‘stokes hatred and division.”

Exact details of the march route through Doncaster have not been disclosed but tomorrow’s route will travel from Nostell near Wakefield into Doncaster while on Friday it will travel from Wadworth to Worksop.

The march has been met by several pro-Remain protests along the route.

A DN4ALL spokesman said: “Doncaster can do without Farage.

“Nigel Farage claims to represent the views of places like Doncaster and the spirit of the Jarrow March, but he has no answers to the problems facing Doncaster or any other town ravaged by austerity.

“The people of Doncaster and Jarrow want the same thing - the best possible opportunities for their families and their community. This is true regardless of culture, faith or opinion about Brexit.

“Farage is a Trump wannabee who tries to divide us while making himself ‘popular’.

“He pretends to be a man of the people but stands for everything the desperate people of Jarrow marched against.

“He is the son of a wealthy stockbroker who was gifted a job in the City of London as a commodities broker.

“He was an admirer of Enoch Powel and Margaret Thatcher, and was active in the Conservative party that wrecked Doncaster, closing down our pits and factories and offering nothing to replace them.

“In Doncaster we intend to celebrate what unites us rather than letting the likes of Farage divide us.

“Farage supports the relentless cuts to services such as the NHS and education that destroys lives and takes away our opportunities.

“Remain or leave, most of us agree that society should be fairer, that people should try to live in harmony, and that we should have the freedom to live our lives as we want to.

“Political debate is good and differences of opinion are crucial to democracy, but Farage is just attempting to exploit hard-working and diverse communities like Doncaster and spin his own ultra-Tory agenda.

“Farage has been all too happy to build his political career by exploiting racist division, and in the wake of the New Zealand tragedy we need to stand against Islamophobia and racism of all kinds.

“Politicians who stoke hatred and division to build their careers are not welcome in Doncaster.”

The march, which set off from Sunderland on Saturday, is due to arrive in London on March 29 – the date Britain is scheduled to leave the EU for a mass rally at Westminster.