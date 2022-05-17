Northern Powergrid to begin £7.5 million upgrade of Doncaster's electricity network

The company, which is responsible for the electricity network that powers everyday life for eight million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is starting the investment programme to improve the reliability and resilience of the electricity network serving the town.

Starting at the end of June and running until the end of summer 2023, the investment work focuses on replacing 8.5km of overhead line and more than 60 line support structures with a combination of new underground cables and a small section of modern new overhead line.

Two substations are also being upgraded. The new equipment will help meet future increases in the demand for power as the area develops, the population grows and more people swap their cars for electric vehicles.

Overhead cables are set to disappear and go underground in Doncaster

As well as improving performance by removing the overhead line network, this work will also significantly improve the visual appearance of the local landscape, including the area in and around the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

From the end of June 2022 until the end of March 2023, Northern Powergrid’s contractor, Balfour Beatty will be excavating in the roadway, footpath and grass verges to install the new underground cabling along a 10.6km route through Armthorpe, Bessacarr, Branton, Cantley and Rossington. Traffic management will be required along some sections of the route.

Northern Powergrid is working closely with Doncaster Council to agree the best routes and times for the work to take place to keep disruption to a minimum. Throughout the work, there are no plans to turn off anyone’s power, pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and Northern Powergrid will work with homes and businesses to make sure that they can continue to receive deliveries.

The company is also committed to keeping local people informed and will be writing to everyone directly affected to let them know when and where work is taking place as well as providing regular updates through local councillors, parish councillors, local media and social media.

A series of drop-in events has also been organised for those who want to find out more. Sessions are running from 3:00pm until 6:30pm as follows:

Monday 23 May: Armthorpe Community Centre, 20 Church Street, Armthorpe, DN3 3AG

Tuesday 24 May: Rossington Miners Institute, West End Lane, New Rossington, DN11 0DU

Wednesday 25 May: Kilham Hall Community Centre, Kilham Lane, Branton, DN3 3PF

Thursday 26 May: Cantley Community Centre, 136 Goodison Boulevard, Bessacarr, DN4 6DF

Andrew Preece, Northern Powergrid’s Customer Service Manager for South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire said: “Once complete, our investment work in Doncaster will not only help ensure the reliability of the local power supply, both now and in the future and also make the area look better too.

“That said, we’re always very aware of the potential impact of our work on people’s everyday lives, which is why we’re doing all we can to support and communicate with local people while we carry out this important investment in the area’s electricity network. We would urge people to come and meet us at one of our planned drop-in events if they have any questions or concerns.

“We’re issuing letters and leaflets to all directly affected customers to explain what we’ll be doing and when. Our letters will also provide details of how to sign up to our free Priority Services Membership which offers extra support to customers who may be more vulnerable.”

People can also find out more about this investment work by contacting the company’s customer care team by emailing [email protected] or calling 0800 011 3332. The network operator is also available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter.