North Lincolnshire Mayor joins Wish-upon-a star appeal to raise vital funds

The big-hearted people of North Lincolnshire turned out in force when they gave their support to raise vital charity funds.

The Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Councillor Peter Clarke, held a Spring Ball to raise much needed funds at Forest Pines. The fundraising night was all in aid of the charity Wish-upon-a-Star Appeal, that helps to make people’s dreams come true.

The event was attended by more than one hundred supportive guests along with Yorkshire Televisions small screen star, Emmerdale’s Bhasker Patel who plays Rishi Sharma in the weekly soap.

Bhasker who is a patron of Wish-upon-a-Star gives his time to help with fundraising and supports the charity when his television commitments permit.

Local Belton businessman John Hayes gave the Mayor a cash donation of £165 to start the evening.