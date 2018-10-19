North Lincolnshire Council all geared up for the winter

North Lincolnshire gritting lorries are all geared up and ready for action ready for the onset of winter.

There has already been a dry run with gritters out and about across North Lincolnshire on the main routes to test the equipment and support systems that are in place.

From the end of October, the winter service season starts and officers will be on standby ready to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, when needed right through until the end of March 2019.

The council is ready to respond to the harshest of conditions with a stock of around 6,000 tonnes of salt, ten gritters and a mini gritter for treatment of other areas such as car parks and pedestrianised areas (precautionary routes). The stocks are replenished during the season to ensure that sufficient salt is available at all times.

As always, road users are urged to also be prepared for all weather conditions and not to get caught out. Over 700 kilometres of roads are salted in North Lincolnshire.