North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group meeting

Take your opportunity to get your finger on the pulse of local healthcare

NHS North Lincolnshire CCG is holding its next regular Governing Body Meeting on Thursday April 12 and members of the public are invited to attend and listen to discussions about the management of healthcare in North Lincolnshire including the CCG’s latest plans and priorities.

The public meeting will take place between 1.30 and 3.30pm at the CCG headquarters at Health Place in Brigg.

Anyone is welcome to attend but if you would like to ask a question about any of the items on the agenda, you need to put it in writing beforehand and send it to the CCG via email at least 48 hours before the meeting, by 5pm on 10th April. Please email questions to NLCCG.ContactUs@nhs.net

There will be an update on CCG news from Emma Latimer, Chief Officer, as well as updates on the organisation’s strategic and operational plans for the coming 12 months, including the financial plan.

The full agenda and papers will be uploaded onto the CCG website www.northlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk