North Lincolnshire CCG meeting invites public

Members of the public can get a first hand account of how healthcare in the district is planned and bought if they attend today’s NHS North Lincolnshire Clinical Commisioning Group meeting.

The meeting will be chaired by Dr Margaret Sandersdon and members of the public are invited to attend and listen to discussions about the management of healthcare in North Lincolnshire including the CCG’s latest plans and priorities.

The public meeting will take place between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at the CCG headquarters at Health Place in Brigg.

Anyone is welcome to attend and the deadline has now gone to ask any questions about any of the items on the agenda.

There will be an update on CCG news from Emma Latimer, Chief Officer, as well as updates on the organisation’s strategic and operational plans for the coming 12 months, including the financial plan.

The full agenda and papers have already been uploaded onto the www.northlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk CCG website for public viewing.