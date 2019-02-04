Nominate an unsung hero for a race side seat in Tour de Yorkshire race car

The Tour de Yorkshire is back in Doncaster in May – and The Free Press is looking to give a community hero a chance in a lifetime prize at the heart of the race.

The race is in Doncaster on Thursday May 2 - and as part of the countdown, we’d like to offer an unsung Doncaster hero the opportunity to ride in a Tour de Yorkshire race car and follow the stage from start to finish following the riders along the route.

Tour de Yorkshire 2018. Stage 1 Beverley to Doncaster. Harry Tanfield takes the stage win in Doncaster. Picture: Chris Etchells

The money-can’t-buy prize is for one person and a partner/friend and will place them in the heart of the bike race as it travels across Yorkshire, experiencing the action and festival spirit first hand.

We’re inviting residents to nominate an unsung community hero, for example, a volunteer who has supported local groups over the years, someone who has coached sport or a local person who has gone the extra mile to help others and deserves an amazing experience to remember.

This year will see Doncaster hosting the start of Stage One of the men’s race.

The race will begin in what will be the newly refurbished market square. Cyclists will then ride out past the Mansion House, Hallgate, Christ Church and then over St George’s Bridge on to the A19. The route then goes through Bentley, Toll Bar, Owston, Askern, Campsall and Norton, before heading out to Selby.

We would like you to tell us in no more than 300 words why your nominated person deserves to be part of this once in a lifetime experience.

Please note that all nominees and partner/friends must be over 18.

Email your nomination, along with your name and contact details to david.kessen@jpimedia.co.uk. Write in the subject box “Tour de Yorkshire competition”.

Closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday March 1 2019.

Winners must be available on Thursday May 2 2019 to take part.

Normal terms and conditions apply and are available on the website.