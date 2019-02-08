Mexborough Business Centre will now be allowed to sell alcohol from a bar, councillors have ruled.

The application, which received six objections from local residents surrounding the College Road site, will be able to serve alcohol until 1am on weekends and midnight on weekdays.

Business centre owner Peter Newman admitted he had been ‘a little bit naive’ in his application which originally requested permission to sell alcohol from anywhere in the grounds.

The meeting was adjourned for around 10 minutes for Mr Newman to further clarify his application which resulted in sales of alcohol being designated to a central hall and consumption of booze in small area outside the entrance.

The business centre boss said they only intended to sell alcohol on scheduled events. He added the centre had hosted 25 events with temporary event notices ‘without any objections from residents’.

He told the meeting: “We have no intention of opening a rave club or some sort of nightclub bar.

“I accept it (the application) is a bit woolly but that was down to being a bit naive when we filled in the form.

“The last thing we want to do is upset residents, we want them to work with us.”

Objector Kathryn Martell, who was representing other residents against the proposal, welcomed the amendments but raised concerns about potential noise and the closing hours on the licence.

She said: “My neighbours and myself think the licensing hours are quite excessive for a number of reasons.

“I must say I still think there are some valid points regarding noise and nuisance to nearby properties.

“My neighbours do have genuine concerns and are quite upset by this and they feel that we would respectfully ask the committee to restrict the hours – not to completely stop it but to reduce the hours to a more reasonable time.

“We are mindful Mr Newman is a business man and it is a successful business we do want his business but the footfall and heavy traffic in the early hours is a bit unacceptable.”

After deliberations, licensing sub-committee chair Coun Ken Keegan approved the amended licensing plans.