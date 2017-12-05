'No injuries' in M1 motorway crash in South Yorkshire as efforts to clear wreckage continue

Nobody was injured in a crash which has caused severe delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire this evening, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a collision on the southbound section of the motorway between junctions 37 and 36, near Barnsley, at about 4.50pm this evening.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said two cars were believed to have been involved in the crash but no one was injured.

Two lanes were initially closed but police said shortly before 6.45pm that one of the lanes had reopened and the other was closed temporarily while Highways Agency officers attempted to recover one of the damaged vehicles.