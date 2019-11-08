'No immediate risk' over Sheffield bridge feared to be at risk of flood collapse

The bridge at Woodhouse Mill is being monitored by Environment Agency officials after yesterday’s torrential downpours left the area deluged with floodwater.

But police and fire chiefs have moved to reassured members of the public after rumours began circulating on social media that the bridge was about to collapse.

Woodhouse Mill bridge is heavily flooded.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The Environment Agency are monitoring it, but there is no immediate risk.”