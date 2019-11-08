'No immediate risk' over Sheffield bridge feared to be at risk of flood collapse
A bridge in a heavily flooded part of Sheffield is at ‘no immediate risk’ of collapse, officials have said.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:20 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:21 pm
The bridge at Woodhouse Mill is being monitored by Environment Agency officials after yesterday’s torrential downpours left the area deluged with floodwater.
Read More
Read MorePolice quash rumour of drivers being fined for using bus lane to escape flood hit South Yorkshire village
But police and fire chiefs have moved to reassured members of the public after rumours began circulating on social media that the bridge was about to collapse.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The Environment Agency are monitoring it, but there is no immediate risk.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re not aware of any problems with the bridge.”