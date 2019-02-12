A ninth arrest has been made as part of the police probe into the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell.

Tom, aged 21, was shot dead at the Maple Tree pub in Balby, on Thursday, January 17 and two men have been charged with his murder.

Tom Bell

Seven others have been arrested in connection with the death, with the latest suspect – a 33-year-old man – arrested yesterday on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The other six suspects were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and were later released as enquiries continue.

Joseph Bennia, 28 and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, who are both accused of murder, are remanded in custody pending their court hearings.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 796 of January 17.