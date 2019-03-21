Nigel Farage’s pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave march is due to arrive in Doncaster later today – but it is not thought the former UKIP leader will be in attendance for the event.

Exact details and timings of the route between Wakefield and Doncaster are being kept secret for ‘security reasons’ but it is understood the marchers will arrive in the town this afternoon.

Nigel Farage

However, Mr Farage, who launched the march in Sunderland on Saturday, has not been involved in any of the other legs of the two week, 270-mile route which is scheduled to arrive in London on March 29 – the day Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.

By law, Brexit is still meant to happen on that date – but Prime Minister Theresa May has requested a postponement until June 30 which is likely to be agreed to by the EU – if the PM can get her deal through Parliament.

Although details of the route have not been released, the most direct route between Nostell near Wakefield is the A638 which passes through Hampole, Woodlands, Highfields, Scawthorpe, Scawsby, York Road and North Bridge into Doncaster town centre.

The Leave Means Leave campaign have tweeted that the march will finish at the Red Lion in Doncaster Market Place at 2pm.

Marchers set off from Nostell this morning, with the route estimated at about between five and six hours.

The march is due to end with a mass rally and demonstration in Westminster on March 29.