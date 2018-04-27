NHS North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group as for your views on transport service

Patient feedback is being urged by NHS North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to help perfect a new Patient Transport Service (PTS).

NHS Funded Patient Transport Services (PTS) exist to support people to get to and from hospital when they are too poorly or are otherwise physically unable to manage the journey themselves.

Thames Ambulance Service Ltd (TASL) currently provides PTS in North Lincolnshire, but the CCG is currently looking at the way the service is designed and delivered and will shortly be seeking an organisation to provide the service from March 2019.

Emma Latimer, Chief Officer of NHS North Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We know patients have experienced difficulties with the current service and the CCG continues to work closely with TASL to address ongoing performance issues to ensure people receive good care and are kept fully informed and supported to ensure a smooth transition to a new service.”

She added: “You can read about what people told us and how this was reflected in the way the current service was designed by visiting the www.northlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/patient-transport website.

“If there is anything else you would like us to consider as we plan and procure our new PTS then please get in touch with us.

“We would particularly like to hear from people who have had problems with the current service so we can understand how prospective providers will approach some of the issues that have arisen in the past 18 months.”

The CCG will also be directly seeking the views of patients who use PTS to access regular and frequent renal services about their specific experiences and needs and we will be in touch via their renal services provider.

If you would like to submit your views, feedback or experiences, please contact our Engagement Team by Tuesday May 8. You can do this in a number of ways:

By sending to the Nlccg.embrace@nhs.net email address.

You can also contact the team by calling 0300 3000 563 and letting them know if you want to talk about PTS.

Alternatively you can also send a letter expressing your views to FREEPOST RSSJ-SABB-KKUZ, NL/NEL CCG ENGAGEMENT 5 Saxon Court, Europa Park, Grimsby DN31 2UJ.