New York flight diverted to Doncaster after Gatwick drone drama

A flight from New York has been diverted to Doncaster’s Robin Hood Airport after London’s Gawtick Airport was closed following a drone scare.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Norwegian Air was due to land in London earlier this morning.

Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport

But because of delays and cancellations caused by the sighting of drones around the airport, the flight was diverted to Doncaster.

The scheduled flight was diverted from Gatwick to South Yorkshire airport, landing at about 10:10, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

It was due to land in London at about the same time before the diversion took it off its planned course.

Gatwick's runway has been shut since Wednesday night after two devices were seen flying over the perimeter fence.

It is thought a total of 110,000 passengers have been affected by the situation at Gatwick with dozens of flights cancelled or delayed.

It is understood that the passengers will be transferred to London from Doncaster by bus.