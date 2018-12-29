New Year’s Honours: South Yorkshire’s heroes recognised in Queen’s honours

More than a dozen people in South Yorkshire have been recognised for their great work in the Queen’s New Years Honours. Here is a full list:

Knighthood

Former head teacher at Sheffield High School, Valerie Dunsford

Michael Palin – Comedian, actor, writer and television presenter. For services to travel, culture and geography. (Sheffield)

OBE

Richard Gino Parker – Chief executive, Doncaster Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Foundation. For services to sustainable care.

Anthony Roy Stewart – Managing director, ASD Lighting Plc and chairman of Rotherham United Football Club. For services to business and the community in Rotherham.

Angela Elizabeth Windle – Team leader, child protection, Safeguarding and Family Law Team, Department of Education. For services to children’s social care and the community in Sheffield.

MBE

Roger John Blades – For services to athletics and school sport. (Rotherham)

Helen Louise Clarke – For services to Girlguiding. (Sheffield)

Valerie Ann Dunsford – Lately headteacher, Sheffield High School for Girls. For services to education.

Stephen Craig Harrison – For services to sport and people with disabilities. (Sheffield)

Maureen Horton – Community staff nurse, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to nursing and the NHS.

Michael Paul King – Gym Manager, Sheffield Boxing Centre. For services to disadvantaged young people in Sheffield. (Sheffield)

Margaret Kitching – Chief nurse, north region, NHS England. For services to nursing. (Barnsley)

Leslie Tomlinson –For services to boxing and young people in Sheffield. (Sheffield)

British Empire Medal – BEM

Lisa Jane Beaumont – Therapeutic and specialist play manager, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to the British and World Transplant Games. (Barnsley)

Rachel Copley – For services to music charities and the community in South Yorkshire. (Doncaster)

Alan Goy – For political service. (South Yorkshire)

John Wade – For services to the community in Oxspring, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield)

Clare Maria Warnock – Practice development sister, Weston Park Cancer Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to cancer research and cancer patients. (Sheffield)