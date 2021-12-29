New Year roadworks: nine road closures for Doncaster drivers this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under ten minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm December 3 2021 to 6am January 13 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

Roadworks to be aware of this week

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8am January 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1, junction 32, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M18, from 9pm January 4 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 9pm January 5 to 5.30am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 9pm January 5 to 5.30am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction3 to junction2, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 9pm January 5 to 5.30am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for carriageway works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.